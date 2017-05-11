Kaleidoscope Mural Reveal!

Join Art Bomb Brigade for their 4th mural reveal! In their latest effort, UA art students developed a 2,400 square foot mural aimed at channeling the innovative nature of Echogen Power Systems into a colossal piece of public artwork for downtown Akron.

Party with local businesses, organizations and fellow Akronites as we sing and dance the night away! Red Rose Panic (who won our band contest) will be blasting some of their righteous tunes while Akron Craft + Social Club hosts a community art project! Buy a comfy, bad-ass t-shirt from our main art and apparel guy, Ryan Rockeverywear Weiss and his fashion truck rockEVERYwear apparel & art! Grab a coffee from Akron Coffee Roasters and check out handmade goodies from some local artisans! There will also be DELICIOUS food available from The Square Scullery and The Western Fruit Basket! Let's get our party on!