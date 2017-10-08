Kidney Foundation of Ohio Harvest Walk & 5K

Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio

On October 8, 2017, the Annual Harvest Walk & 5K at Mapleside Farms will feature a one-mile walk or 5K run to raise awareness and funds for kidney disease. All registered participants will receive an event t-shirt and FREE admission into Mapleside's Pumpkin Village on event day. Participants will enjoy a DJ, mascots, balloon artist, refreshments, raffles and the opportunity to visit with local health and wellness organizations.

Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio View Map
