Memorialize a loved one, celebrate a milestone, plant a tree in remembrance of a pet, honor someone with a tree simply because they cherish nature or just plant trees for the fun of it. Lunch will be provided. Bring gloves, a refillable water bottle and wear something you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Hosted by Because I said I would Akron. Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Peninsula. 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.