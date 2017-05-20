Legacy of Trees: Planting Trees in Memory or Celebration

Trees are not merely pleasant sources of shade but a potentially major answer to some of our most pressing environmental problem. We take them for granted, but they are a near miracle. In a bit of natural alchemy called photosynthesis, for example, trees turn one of the most insubstantial things of all - sunlight - into food for insects, wildlife and people, and use it to create shade, baury and wood for fuel, furniture and home.

A tree planted in someone’s name - someone you love or have lost - is a tribute that benefits present and future generations, and is perhaps the most fitting way to honor and celebrate someone who has helped you grow. Multiple trees can be dedicated. Memorialize a loved one, celebrate a milestone, plant a tree in remembrance of a pet, or honor someone with a tree simply because they cherish nature. Or just plant trees for the fun of it.

Join us as we plant trees on Saturday, May 20th from 10AM-2PM in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. We need the commitment of 20 volunteers.

Lunch will be provided. Please bring a refillable water bottle. Wear something you don’t mind getting a little dirty and brinf gloves if you have them.

Still not convinced this is Unified Promise is for you? As an old proverb stated, “When is the best time to plant a tree? The answer: “Twenty years ago. The second-best time? Today”.

This Unified Promise is in partnership with Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Cuyahoga Valley National Park encompasses 33,000 acres along the Cuyahoga River between Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. Managed by the National Park Service, Cuyahoga Valley National Park combines cultural, historical, recreational, and natural activities in one setting.