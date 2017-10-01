The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk funds life-saving research and support for people battling cancer. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. Friends, families and co-workers form fundraising teams to culminate in an inspirational, memorable evening walk where participants carry illuminated lanterns: white for survivors, red in support and gold in memory of a lost loved one. Festivities include live music, food, ceremonies and family fun followed by a short 1-2 mile walk.