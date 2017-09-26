The Love Akron Network's 6th Annual Awards Breakfast

The Love Akron Network, a broad coalition of professional clergy and Christian leaders in both the public and private sectors, will be hosting their sixth annual awards event at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. The breakfast will be held on Tuesday September 26, 2017 with doors opening at 6:30 AM; the program begins promptly at 7:00 AM and will last until 8:30 AM. The theme of the morning is, “Loving the City to Life.”

Keynote speakers for the event are Andrew Collins and Jameel McGee, whose unlikely story of forgiveness, reconciliation, and friendship has been featured in national news outlets. Collins, a former police officer, wrongfully sent McGee to prison more than 10 years ago. Both served prison time and found it to be a defining moment and the place where they found faith. They now travel the country telling their story.

This event, which was attended by over 650 people last year, is meant to recognize the extraordinary leadership, deep faith, and community contributions of the late and beloved Honorable Judge Brenda Burnham Unruh. An award in her honor will be given to an individual who exemplifies outstanding Christian values and service to the community.

The event will also acknowledge the collaborative leadership of Reverend Dr. Ronald J. Fowler and Pastor Knute Larson, co-founders of The Love Akron Network, through the presentation of the Fowler- Larson Allies Award. This award will be presented to two individuals who have jointly demonstrated an intentional effort to build bridges between individuals or institutions of diverse color, culture, or congregational tradition.

The Love Akron Network is currently seeking nominations for both awards. Detailed criteria and nomination forms are available at the event’s website: thebreakfast.loveakron.org. Nominations will be accepted until 5:00pm on Tuesday May 15, 2017.