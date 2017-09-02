Made In Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath, Ohio 44210

On September 2nd & 3rd, Hale Farm & Village will host the Made in Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival. This two-day juried festival features over 160 Ohio artisans, local food, entertainment, and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer. Vendors include jewelry artists, potters, woodworkers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters, and a variety of unique artisans. Ohio beer and wine tasting will also be available. Celebrate Ohio! Enjoy history, shopping, and eating while celebrating our great state!

$5 admission to the festival as well as the buildings and period craft demonstrations of Hale Farm & Village.

Interested in being a vendor? Visit http://www.madeinohiofestival.org/exhibitors.html

The Hale Café will be offering a selection of sandwiches, salads, and sides for the festival.

*Tickets are only available on each day of the event at admissions.

**Some vendors accept cash only, we do not have an ATM on the property – please plan accordingly.

ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED ON PROPERTY – Thank You

