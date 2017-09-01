Made In Ohio Preview Night

This event highlights Ohio food and beverages as well as Hale Farm & Village artisans demonstrating traditional crafts and trades. The preview night offers attendees an experience of strolling the grounds of Hale Farm, enjoying Ohio made appetizers and beverages with an opportunity to purchase from over 80 artists prior to the show opening!

Enjoy local beer and wine, appetizers from local food vendors, and an exclusive opportunity to shop prior to the show opening.

Tickets are $50 per person, with a limited number of tickets sold. Don’t miss this opportunity! Purchase advance tickets below or call 330-666-3711 x 1708.

https://www.wrhs.org/events/preview-night/