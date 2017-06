This captivating violinist from Spain and an all-star cast bring an exciting mix of traditional Spanish and Latin American pieces with a jazzy flair in this special North American tour. The event is presented by the BLU Jazz+ Masterclass Foundation, featuring a masterclass and concert. BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m./Masterclass; 8 p.m./Concert. www.blujazzakron.com.