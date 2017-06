Cleveland Orchestra violinist Isabel Trautwein and Jody Guinn, principal harpist of the Akron Symphony Orchestra, will team up to fll Happy Days Lodge with chamber music featuring classic string instruments. The group will play music from Debussy, Ibert, Tournier, and Bach.

$20 adults, $15 Conservancy members, $10 students, children 10 and under free

Doors open at 2 p.m