Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Spring Fling Walk

Come and walk with your dog to help raise funds for Mercy's Door Pet Rescue, Inc.! Don't have a dog? That's fine, we'd still love for you to join!

Meet us on Sunday, April 9th at 11:00 A.M. at Bradley Woods Reservation in Westlake. We are suggesting a $10 donation per handler to join us on this group walk. For this donation, you will get a raffle ticket to win a high valued prize basket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased as well to increase your chances of winning! All proceeds will go directly towards the care of our dogs. Mercy's Door Pet Rescue is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization - all donations are tax deductible. We will have merchandise and adoptable dogs on site, too!

RSVP and view event updates on our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/781915828623820/.

For more information about our rescue or to view our adoptable dogs, please check our website at www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org. You can also find us on Facebook (Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc.) and Instagram (@mercysdoorpetrescue). We look forward to meeting you!