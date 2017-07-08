Wentworth Galleries is honored to present, in its premiere presentation, Michael Cartellone’s Pixelism: The New Medium: an extraordinary collection on exhibition and available for acquisition at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Saturday, July 8 (100 Lakeside Ave East, Cleveland, OH 44114). Michael Cartellone will make one live Artist Appearance from 1pm – 4 pm: complimentary and open to the public. World-renowned as the drummer for the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Multi-Platinum recording artist and extraordinary visual artist presents a never-before seen Collection, with works that will provocate, delight, surprise, and lead one to contemplate the experience. The new medium and style Cartellone has developed is…in a word…stunning. For further information and to RSVP, please call 973-564-9776.