Movies @ Main - Life, Animated

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio

FREE Movie & FREE Parking at High Street Garage

Did you miss the screening of the Oscar nominated movie, Life, Animated that we hosted as part of last year's Autism Summit? No worries, we're showing it again on in honor of April, National Autism Awareness Month. Join us on Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 PM, Movies @ Main at the Akron-Summit Public Library Main Branch.

Imagine being trapped inside a Disney movie and having to learn about life, language, and emotion mostly from animated characters dancing across a screen of color. A fantasy? A nightmare?

Actually, it’s the real-life story of Owen Suskind, the son of the Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Ron Suskind and his irrepressible wife, Cornelia.

This emotional coming-of-age story follows Owen as he graduates to adulthood and takes his first steps toward independence.

"A radiant, uplifting story."

- Duane Byrgee, The Hollywood Reporter

"Deeply Moving. A warm testament to a family's love and resilience."

- Jusin Chang, Variety

3309401441

