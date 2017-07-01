Murder Mystery Dinner

Holiday Inn Akron-West 4073 Medina Road , Akron, Ohio 44333

We are proud to present our first ever Roaring 20's Themed Murder Mystery Dinner!! Solve a hilarious murder case while you feast on a fantastic four-course plated dinner. Just beware! The killer is hiding somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect!

Ticket price includes a four course meal, one drink ticket, and a show! If you're interested in making an evening out of it book a room at our discounted Murder Mystery rate of $94+ this rate includes breakfast for two. The perfect evening away for date night or girl’s night out! Age restrictions do apply, must be 15+, ages 15-17 must be accompanied by a parent. There will be a cash bar in the room so you never have to miss a beat!

We want to see your best Roaring 20's themed outfits! Please follow the link below to purchase tickets online or call 330-666-4131 to reserve your spot today! Ask for Tami or Meagan.

Holiday Inn Akron-West 4073 Medina Road , Akron, Ohio 44333

