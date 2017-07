× Expand photo by Nancy Balluck

Music in the Valley is an opportunity to enjoy local musicians playing their banjos, guitars, and fiddles. Guests are welcome to stop and listen to the musicians as they enjoy wine and cheese pairings, sensory tastings, seminars throughout the day and stage performances presented each afternoon with support from The G.A.R. Hall. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. $5-$10. www.wrhs.org.