The Omni Quartet

Be sure to spend your evening with Music from The Western Reserve on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 5 p.m. This concert is at Christ Church Episcopal located at 21 Aurora Street, Hudson, OH. Tickets are available by calling 330-840-8429, emailing info@mfrwr.org, or at the door on the night of the concert. Tickets can also be purchased at The Learned Owl Book Shop at 204 N. Main St., Hudson, by calling 330-653-2252 or emailing books@learnedowl.com.

Single ticket prices are $18 for general admission and free for students. The ticket price includes an artist reception following the performance. Don’t miss this chance to meet the talented, local musicians from this evening’s concert. For more details, visit www.mftwr.org.