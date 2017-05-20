Open M 13th Annual Walking the Talk

Spaghetti Warehouse 510 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio

This year’s one-mile walk will follow the Towpath from the Spaghetti Warehouse to Open M. The walk will be followed by family-friendly activities, entertainment and brunch. All walkers collect pledges prior to the event in support of Open M’s mission to foster health, wellness and nutrition for the body; education for the mind; and hope, joy and spiritual growth for the soul. Spaghetti Warehouse, Akron. 8:30 a.m./Registration and T-shirt pick-up; 9 a.m./Walk.

Spaghetti Warehouse 510 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio

Health & Wellness

