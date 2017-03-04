Organist Gail Archer Performs Free Concert

First Congregational Church of Hudson 47 Aurora Street , Akron, Ohio 44236

Gail Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer who draws attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series including Max Reger: The Last Romantic, The Muse’s Voice, An American Idyll, Liszt, Bach, Mendelssohn and Messiaen. Ms. Archer was the first American woman to play the complete works of Olivier Messiaen for the centennial of the composer’s birth in 2008; Time Out New York recognized the Messiaen cycle as “Best of 2008” of classical music and opera.

Concerts & Live Music

330-650-4048

