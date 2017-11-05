ORMACO Party Bus to Playhouse Square: Waitress

Join Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) as it ventures to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square to see the Broadway hit, Waitress. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Hop on the bus at Buehler’s River Styx at 11:30am, enjoy a catered box lunch, flowing wine, homemade cookies, chocolates, a trivia quiz and more. To book tickets visit www.ormaco.org (credit card charges apply) or phone 330-722-2541. Seating is limited, so book now to avoid disappointment. ORMACO Party Buses sell out quickly.