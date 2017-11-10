ORMACO Party Bus: Washington DC Arts and Culture

Join Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) as we journey to our nation’s capital for a memorable, three-day all-inclusive trip. Ashland-based historian and tour guide Elaine Hess will accompany the group and serve as tour guide throughout. Join the trip either at Buehler’s Ashland at 11 am or Buehler’s Wadsworth at 12 noon and enjoy the journey to Washington DC. Dine at a restaurant outside of Washington and then check into hotel around 8:30pm. On Saturday morning, start your day with a private breakfast buffet and then board the bus and visit the following memorials: Vietnam, Lincoln, Korean War, MLK, and WWII. Recharge your batteries with lunch at the Reagan Building and continue your tour with a brief overview of the Smithsonian, Holocaust, American History and Natural History Museums. Enjoy dinner and then head to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to enjoy a concert by the National Symphony Orchestra featuring Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony. Start your day on Sunday with a hearty breakfast buffet and then head to the DAV Memorial, White House (photo stop) and Arlington National Cemetery. After stopping for lunch we will head back to Ohio around 1:00 pm, with rest stops and dinner before returning to Wadsworth around 9:30 pm and Ashland around 10:15pm.

All-inclusive price per person for three days (per double occupancy) is $455. For parties of three or more in a hotel room, please call for a discounted rate. For reservations, call 330-722-2541 or book online at www.ormaco.org (credit card service fees apply).