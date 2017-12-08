ORMACO Red-Eye Party Bus to New York City

Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) is off to the BIG APPLE on a LUXURY Lakefront Lines Bus! Hop on the Party Bus at Buehler’s in Wadsworth at 10pm Friday, December 8, 2017. Enjoy some wine, chocolates and other goodies before we slumber our way across Pennsylvania. Wake up early and enjoy breakfast at a typical New Jersey diner. We then head into NYC where you have the option of either sticking with the bus for a comprehensive tour of the city that does not sleep or explore the city on your own. The bus will depart on the return trip to Ohio at 10pm on Saturday, December 9, 2017, with arrival at Buehler’s Wadsworth around 7am Sunday morning.

$165 includes round-trip transportation, unlimited wine, beverages and snacks on the bus. Meals, shows, museum entrances and other sundry expenses are not included. Seating is limited, so book now to avoid disappointment! ORMACO Party Buses sell out quickly. Book online at ormaco.org or call 330-722-2541.