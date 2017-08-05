#fleaatthefarm An upscale flea market, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage items, held the first Saturday of each month from May to September. Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms strives to offer high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors on the spacious grounds of our 169 year old 5th generation family owned farm at 6050 Riverview Road in Peninsula, Ohio. Market dates will be Saturdays May 6th, June 3rd, July 1st, August 5th, and September 2nd 2017. Market hours are 10:00am to 4:00pm. This is a rain or shine event, with plenty of parking on site. Come often and stay for lunch! Artists, dealers, vendors and food trucks vary every month!

