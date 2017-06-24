Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms adds another date, June 24, 2017! You'll be driving right by on your way to / from the Boston Mills ArtFest!

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms is an upscale flea market, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage items, held the first Saturday of each month from May to September. Heritage Farms strives to offer high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors on the spacious grounds of our 169 year old 5th generation family owned farm at 6050 Riverview Road in Peninsula, Ohio.

Regular market dates will be Saturdays May 6th, June 3rd, July 1st, August 5th, and September 2nd 2017. Market hours are 10:00am to 4:00pm. This is a rain or shine event, with plenty of parking on site. Come often and stay for lunch! Artists, dealers, vendors and foodtrucks vary every month!

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

(330) 657-2330

peninsulaflea@gmail.com

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/PeninsulaFlea

https://twitter.com/PeninsulaFlea

https://www.instagram.com/peninsulaflea

