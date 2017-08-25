Poetry in the Park

Immerse yourself in the writings of celebrated poet Mary Oliver in the natural beauty of your national park. David Hassler, director of the Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University, will guide you as you explore your own relationship with nature through your writing, and park educators will walk with you along the river in search of inspiration.

$250, $225 Conservancy members, includes meals & lodging

Accommodations located at Standford House

Event will take place at Standford House and Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center