Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House

It's that time again! Time to decide how to piece together the summer for our individuals on the spectrum. There are quite a few organizations in the area that offer camps or programs for the summer which might be suitable for your son or daughter.
ATTEND THIS OPEN HOUSE TO:
Hear a panel of organizations talk about their programs
Meet face-to-face with program coordinators about your individual's needs
Learn about funding sources
Take home information and applications
SCHEDULE:
Doors open at 9:30
Panel discussion at 10 AM
Open House to meet with camps until NOON
Light refreshments provided
PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:
Akron Rotary Camp
Total Education Solutions
IDEA House
Peak Potential Therapy
Language Learning Associates
Camp Nuhop
Medina ESC
Camp Paradise - ARC of Medina
AN RSVP IS APPRECIATED FOR PLANNING PURPOSES
THERE IS NO CHILDCARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS OPEN HOUSE
To register go to: https://autismakron.org/index.php/what-we-do/event-calendar/camps-2017/individual-registration
Info
Autism Society of Greater Akron Offices 701 S Main St , Akron, Ohio 44311 View Map
please enable javascript to view