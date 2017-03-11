Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House

It's that time again! Time to decide how to piece together the summer for our individuals on the spectrum. There are quite a few organizations in the area that offer camps or programs for the summer which might be suitable for your son or daughter.

ATTEND THIS OPEN HOUSE TO:

Hear a panel of organizations talk about their programs

Meet face-to-face with program coordinators about your individual's needs

Learn about funding sources

Take home information and applications

SCHEDULE:

Doors open at 9:30

Panel discussion at 10 AM

Open House to meet with camps until NOON

Light refreshments provided

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:

Akron Rotary Camp

Total Education Solutions

IDEA House

Peak Potential Therapy

Language Learning Associates

Camp Nuhop

Medina ESC

Camp Paradise - ARC of Medina

AN RSVP IS APPRECIATED FOR PLANNING PURPOSES

THERE IS NO CHILDCARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS OPEN HOUSE

To register go to: https://autismakron.org/index.php/what-we-do/event-calendar/camps-2017/individual-registration