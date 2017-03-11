Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House

to Google Calendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00 iCalendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00

Autism Society of Greater Akron Offices 701 S Main St , Akron, Ohio 44311

It's that time again! Time to decide how to piece together the summer for our individuals on the spectrum. There are quite a few organizations in the area that offer camps or programs for the summer which might be suitable for your son or daughter.

ATTEND THIS OPEN HOUSE TO:

Hear a panel of organizations talk about their programs

Meet face-to-face with program coordinators about your individual's needs

Learn about funding sources

Take home information and applications

SCHEDULE:

Doors open at 9:30

Panel discussion at 10 AM

Open House to meet with camps until NOON

Light refreshments provided

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:

Akron Rotary Camp

Total Education Solutions

IDEA House

Peak Potential Therapy

Language Learning Associates

Camp Nuhop

Medina ESC

Camp Paradise - ARC of Medina

AN RSVP IS APPRECIATED FOR PLANNING PURPOSES

THERE IS NO CHILDCARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS OPEN HOUSE

To register go to: https://autismakron.org/index.php/what-we-do/event-calendar/camps-2017/individual-registration

Info

Autism Society of Greater Akron Offices 701 S Main St , Akron, Ohio 44311 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

330-940-1441

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00 iCalendar - Preparing for Summer Camp- Open House - 2017-03-11 09:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 22, 2017

Thursday

February 23, 2017

Friday

February 24, 2017

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search
store teaser right rail