Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk

to Google Calendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00

Copley High School 3807 3807 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321

Please join us for our exciting annual 5K Race and 1M Walk to benefit ACCESS Shelter! This year's race will begin at 8AM and be held at Copley High School. The 1M Walk will begin at 8:10AM. Day of registration and check-in will begin at 7AM.

Family fun for everyone including: Visits with the Akron RubberDuck's mascots, FREE photobooth, face painting, kid's prize wheel, and FREE 10 and under fun run!

Pre-register online - http://www.active.com/copley-oh/running/distance-running-races/access-race-to-a-new-start-2017

5k Race - $30 pre-registered or $35 on race day

1M Walk - $20 pre-registered or $25 on race day

The first 200 registrants will receive a free t-shirt and other goodies! Awards will be given to the top 3 men and women overall and top 3 in age groups: 1-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65+.

Is your organization or group competing in the Team Challenge? Designate your organization or group name during registration for challenge credit!

Info

Copley High School 3807 3807 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

330-376-0997

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk - 2017-05-13 08:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Friday

February 10, 2017

Saturday

February 11, 2017

Sunday

February 12, 2017

Monday

February 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search
store teaser right rail