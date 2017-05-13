Race to a New Start 5K Run & 1M Walk

Please join us for our exciting annual 5K Race and 1M Walk to benefit ACCESS Shelter! This year's race will begin at 8AM and be held at Copley High School. The 1M Walk will begin at 8:10AM. Day of registration and check-in will begin at 7AM.

Family fun for everyone including: Visits with the Akron RubberDuck's mascots, FREE photobooth, face painting, kid's prize wheel, and FREE 10 and under fun run!

Pre-register online - http://www.active.com/copley-oh/running/distance-running-races/access-race-to-a-new-start-2017

5k Race - $30 pre-registered or $35 on race day

1M Walk - $20 pre-registered or $25 on race day

The first 200 registrants will receive a free t-shirt and other goodies! Awards will be given to the top 3 men and women overall and top 3 in age groups: 1-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65+.

Is your organization or group competing in the Team Challenge? Designate your organization or group name during registration for challenge credit!