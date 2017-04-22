The Renovation Tour, Saturday, April 22, 2017, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm,

FREE Mini Seminars & Consultations with Experts. See the latest trends and talk to the experts!

Tour includes EIGHT of the top, locally owned, indoor and outdoor, home renovation stores in the county who are all Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Mini-seminars Cabinet-S-Top will be hosting:

Find your Style: 10am and 2:45pm

Don’t know if your design style is classic or contemporary? Traditional or transitional? Come get ideas that define your style. Take our quiz to find your decorating personality and we’ll give ideas that fit you best.

Reface or Replace your Cabinets: 10am and 2:45pm

Is cabinet refacing for you? Learn what options are available and if refacing your cabinets will save you money. Learn the process and advantages of using Cabinet-S-Top to reface your cabinets.

New Innovative Products for the Kitchen & Bath: 10:45am and 2:00pm

Your kitchen and bathroom are the rooms used most often, so it’s important to have them looking and functioning their best. See the 2017 trends before beginning your project!

Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Q & A: 10:45am and 2pm

At Cabinet-S-Top, we simplify the remodeling process. Come learn our secrets to a successful kitchen and bath remodeling project. We’ll share with you the nuts and bolts of our easy remodeling process. Bring your questions! We’ll answer them!

Galley Sink/Workstation with Chef Anthony from One Eleven Bistro: 12 noon

Reinvent your kitchen! Do you want a sink or do you want a Galley? The Galley is a whole new way to prepare, cook, serve, entertain, and clean. Join Chef Anthony, from One Eleven Bistro, preparing something to tantalize your palate and demonstrate the features of The Galley.

Showroom tours all day, plus a FREE gift for every visitor

Cabinet-S-Top is located at 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256