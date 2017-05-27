Rhino Rush 5K Run/Walk

The Rhino Rush 5k is a fundraiser for rhino conservation efforts in Kenya and SE Asia. Funds raised at this event will join Bowling for Rhinos, the premier conservation fundraiser of the American Association of Zoo Keepers. Since 1991 Bowling for Rhinos has raised over 6 million dollars for rhino conservation. 100% of the profits from Bowling for Rhinos go to support the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, the International Rhino Foundations efforts in Indonesia, and Action for Cheetahs in Kenya.

Funds are used by these conservation organizations to fence in protected sanctuaries and parks, purchase planes and land rover vehicles to curtail poaching, translocate rhinos into secure sanctuaries and parks, purchase trip cameras for censuring and GPS transmitters, provide salaries for anti-poaching security guards, support local communities, clinics, and schools, and provide medical care for injured rhinos and orphaned calves, just to name a few.

Since these organizations also protect the land rhinos live in, many species benefit from sharing habitat with rhinos, such as cheetahs, elephants, lions, giraffe, zebra, tigers, tapirs, orangutans, leopards, and pangolins.

We'll also be raising money for rhino conservation through a silent auction and specialty t-shirt sales the morning of the race.