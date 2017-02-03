Direct from the stage of the Blackfriar's Playhouse in Staunton, Va., the American Shakespeare Center brings its 2016/17 Hungry Hearts Tour to Medina with Romeo & Juliet. Reviews by the Washington Post as "shamelessly entertaining" and the Boston Globe as "phenomenal...bursting with energy," the ASC uses Renaissance staging conditions to create an authentic Elizabethan experience with actors playing more than one role and limited props. Tickets at Eventbrite.com, Medina Buehlers stores, and the PAC box office. $20 General orchestra seating and $15 General mezzanine seating.