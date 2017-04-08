Rummage Sale featuring Purses for Pooches

The Jo-Ann Conference Center 5381 Darrow Rd, Hudson, Ohio 44236

Purchase gently-used secondhand items at great prices!

Purses, wallets, and handbags will be featured along with jewelry, scarves, various accessories, and small household items.

April 6 | 6pm - 8pm - $10 PREVIEW SALE!

April 7 | 9am - 5pm - FREE ADMISSION

April 8 | 9am - 3pm - FREE ADMISSION & 25% OFF EVERYTHING!

Please contact Louise DiLullo at 330-487-0333 ext. 240 or ldilullo@summithumane.org for more information!

*100% of proceeds raised will benefit the animals rescued, rehabilitated, and rehomed by the Humane Society of Summit County.*

Info

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

330-487-0333 ext. 240

please enable javascript to view

