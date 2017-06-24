6/24 Sammy Hagar and the Circle% Hagar, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and #1 New York Times bestselling author, and his new super group, The Circle, featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, will perform a blowout concert at the Rocksino. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $85-$188. www.livenation.com.