Sammy Hagar and the Circle

Google Calendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

6/24 Sammy Hagar and the Circle% Hagar, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and #1 New York Times bestselling author, and his new super group, The Circle, featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, will perform a blowout concert at the Rocksino. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $85-$188. www.livenation.com.

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Google Calendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sammy Hagar and the Circle - 2017-06-24 20:00:00

Tags

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 22, 2017

Friday

June 23, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Tuesday

June 27, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

June 28, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search