Shakespeare in Love

to Google Calendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

The Academy Award-winning romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love comes to the stage, complete with swordfights, secret trysts, and backstage drama. Young playwright Will Shakespeare is short on inspiration until he encounters the beguiling Viola, and their star-crossed love inspires a masterpiece. Filled with action-packed adventure, fiery romance, and wit, get ready to fall head over heels for Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Laura Kepley’s lush, lavish, and lusty production that celebrates the power of live theatre.

Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall; based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard

Tickets on sale now: http://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/2017/shakespeare-in-love

Info

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

216-241-6000

to Google Calendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shakespeare in Love - 2017-09-09 19:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

May 18, 2017

Friday

May 19, 2017

Saturday

May 20, 2017

Sunday

May 21, 2017

Monday

May 22, 2017

Tuesday

May 23, 2017

Wednesday

May 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search