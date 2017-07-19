Forget auditions and commitments, just sing!

SingStark! is pleased to partner with The Canton Brewing Company to bring you a night of fun and informal singing each month.

Inspired by Pop Up Chorus in Durham, NC. SingStark! is a no-commitment, no-audition chorus that meets every third Wednesday at the Canton Brewing Company Speakeasy in downtown Canton.

P.J. Chavez, musician and educator, leads SingStark attendees each month in singing two popular songs. We will learn the songs and perform them the same evening. We record each performance and will post them on the SingStark YouTube channel.

So, if you're ready for an evening of fun singing and great beer (hey, we're at the Canton Brewing Company, after all), then come on down! We start singing at 7 P.M. the 3rd Wednesday of every month.