Sky Zone's Jumpin' Jamboree

YOU’RE INVITED! Join us in celebrating Sky Zone’s first birthday in Canton! The first ever Jumpin’ Jamboree will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Belden Village offering a day full of discounted jumping fun, food, prizes and activities.

Jump passes at Sky Zone Belden Village will be 50% OFF for one day only. Some jump sessions will offer jump times for different age groups, but don’t worry, regardless of your schedule...all ages are welcome all day!

JUMPIN’ JAMBOREE SPECIALS:

10:00AM to 2:00PM – Only $8 (Reg. $15.99)

(1) hour jump pass, Sky Socks & FREE popcorn

Toddler/preschool age jump, vendors & prizes.

2:00PM to 7:00PM – Only $10 (Reg. $20.00)

(1) hour jump pass, Sky Socks & FREE slice of pizza or hotdog

Grade/middle school age jump, vendors & prizes.

7:00PM to 11:00PM – Only $14 (Reg. $25)

(1) hour GLOW JUMP pass, Sky Socks, Live DJ, FREE T-shirt & glow stick

Glow jump open to ALL ages, vendors & prizes

Spin the prize wheel, enjoy vendors and concessions, jumping and swag bags, while supplies last. Safety is important to the Sky Zone team! All jumpers are required to complete a liability waiver. Participants under 18 must have a waiver signed by their parent or legal guardian.

For more info, call 330-538-8300, visit www.SkyZone.com/BeldenVillage and follow updates at www.Facebook.com/SkyZoneBeldenVillage.