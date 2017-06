Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) presents the sounds of West Africa on July 9 at Wadsworth Public Library as Sogbety Diomande (drummer) exhilarates the audience with rhythmic beats that will have you dancing in the aisles. Learn about the origins of West African drumming and soak in the sounds.

Admission is free, but reservations recommended at www.ormaco.org or by calling 330-722-2541.