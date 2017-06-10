Sow & Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale

Experience the past and present farming lifestyle on June 10 & 11, 2017- 10am-5pm daily – including Draft horse demonstrations, Oxen talks, wheel plowing a garden, beekeeping and exploring the gardens on property maintained by the Great Lakes Brewing Company and the Bath Gamma Garden Club. The festival also features chicken keeping talks, sheep shearing, fiber dyeing and much more!

This year during the festival the Citizen’s of Hale auxiliary group will be holding a Plant Sale. Special historic and heirloom annuals, perennials and herbs will be offered. Mustard Seed Market will also be joining us to provide healthy lifestyle demonstrations.

The 19th century village is open to explore buildings and experience a working farm complete with sheep, oxen and chickens. Hale’s historic craft and trades are demonstrated throughout the day including glassblowing, blacksmithing, and spinning and weaving.

Enjoy lunch in the Hale Café featuring farm fresh selections. The Marketplace will be open for shopping during the festival, featuring blown glass items and pottery, handmade by the artisans at Hale Farm, and many other local items and souvenirs.

June 10 and 11 10 am – 5 pm

Admission for all activities is $10 for adults, $5 for children 3 – 12 years of age, and free for members