Special Olympics Golf Outing

ALL proceeds go to Summit County Special Olympics. Registration is at 8:00am, buy 50/50 raffle tickets, Tee-off around 9:00am
Price $75 each or $300 for a foursome-price includes: Lunch, Dinner, Beverages,
and Door prizes. This year you will be given 3 tickets to use towards beverages.
Great prizes will be given for: Longest drive (men and women) closest to the pin-
Front and Back and MORE.
Sponsorships also available
GOLD $250 Sponsor a 4 person Special Olympics team to play in the event
SILVER $150
BRONZE $50 Sponsor a hole at the event
To sign up contact Pam Davis @ (330) 634-8400 or pdavis@summitdd.org.
Deadline to sign-up is July 1, 2016. Make checks payable to Weaver Sports Booster
Club. Deadline for payment is July 1, 2017 or you can mail a form with payment to:
Pam Davis-630 North Ave. Tallmadge, OH 44278. For forms to sign up or to make a
donation please contact either Pam Davis or send message to
weaversportsboosters@gmail.com.
Info
Paradise Lake Country Club 1900 Randolph Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44260 View Map
