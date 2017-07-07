Special Olympics Golf Outing

ALL proceeds go to Summit County Special Olympics. Registration is at 8:00am, buy 50/50 raffle tickets, Tee-off around 9:00am

Price $75 each or $300 for a foursome-price includes: Lunch, Dinner, Beverages,

and Door prizes. This year you will be given 3 tickets to use towards beverages.

Great prizes will be given for: Longest drive (men and women) closest to the pin-

Front and Back and MORE.

Sponsorships also available

GOLD $250 Sponsor a 4 person Special Olympics team to play in the event

SILVER $150

BRONZE $50 Sponsor a hole at the event

To sign up contact Pam Davis @ (330) 634-8400 or pdavis@summitdd.org.

Deadline to sign-up is July 1, 2016. Make checks payable to Weaver Sports Booster

Club. Deadline for payment is July 1, 2017 or you can mail a form with payment to:

Pam Davis-630 North Ave. Tallmadge, OH 44278. For forms to sign up or to make a

donation please contact either Pam Davis or send message to

weaversportsboosters@gmail.com.