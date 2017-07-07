Special Olympics Golf Outing

to Google Calendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00

Paradise Lake Country Club 1900 Randolph Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44260

ALL proceeds go to Summit County Special Olympics. Registration is at 8:00am, buy 50/50 raffle tickets, Tee-off around 9:00am

Price $75 each or $300 for a foursome-price includes: Lunch, Dinner, Beverages,

and Door prizes. This year you will be given 3 tickets to use towards beverages.

Great prizes will be given for: Longest drive (men and women) closest to the pin-

Front and Back and MORE.

Sponsorships also available

GOLD $250 Sponsor a 4 person Special Olympics team to play in the event

SILVER $150

BRONZE $50 Sponsor a hole at the event

To sign up contact Pam Davis @ (330) 634-8400 or pdavis@summitdd.org.

Deadline to sign-up is July 1, 2016. Make checks payable to Weaver Sports Booster

Club. Deadline for payment is July 1, 2017 or you can mail a form with payment to:

Pam Davis-630 North Ave. Tallmadge, OH 44278. For forms to sign up or to make a

donation please contact either Pam Davis or send message to

weaversportsboosters@gmail.com.

Info

Paradise Lake Country Club 1900 Randolph Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44260 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - Special Olympics Golf Outing - 2017-07-07 08:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Thursday

February 16, 2017

Friday

February 17, 2017

Saturday

February 18, 2017

Sunday

February 19, 2017

Monday

February 20, 2017

Tuesday

February 21, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search
store teaser right rail