Stan Hywet’s 60th Annual Father’s Day Car Show

Celebrate Father’s Day at an Akron tradition and one of the oldest car shows in America. View 400 classic, antique and collector cars manufactured from 1925-1990. The featured car for this milestone year is the Chevrolet Camaro. Stop by the Fast Lane to see the latest products and services for every car enthusiast, and don’t miss the Butterfly Habitat, which opens that day. Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $5-$14. Self-guided tour tickets are an additional $6. For details, visit www.stanhywet.org.