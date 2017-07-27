Summer Soiree

The Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Music Box Supper Club from 6:00-10:00pm. This fun, summer semi-casual event hosts nearly 200 members of the philanthropic, medical, and business community. Guests will enjoy small plates paired with a variety of wines, live entertainment, raffles and silent auction.

Waterfront views and wrap-around deck overlooking the West Bank of the Flats adds to a spectacular summer evening to benefit patients suffering with kidney disease.