Summer Soiree

to Google Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113

The Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Music Box Supper Club from 6:00-10:00pm. This fun, summer semi-casual event hosts nearly 200 members of the philanthropic, medical, and business community. Guests will enjoy small plates paired with a variety of wines, live entertainment, raffles and silent auction.

Waterfront views and wrap-around deck overlooking the West Bank of the Flats adds to a spectacular summer evening to benefit patients suffering with kidney disease.

Info

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

2167712700

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Soiree - 2017-07-27 18:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Thursday

May 4, 2017

Friday

May 5, 2017

Saturday

May 6, 2017

Sunday

May 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search