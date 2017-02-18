SUMMIT BRIDAL SHOW 2017

Summit Mall, Fairlawn

Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

www.Facebook.com/SummitBridalShow

CONGRATULATIONS

You’re engaged! As you’re planning your wedding, check out local wedding experts at the Summit Bridal Show, on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 at Summit Mall in Fairlawn, to help plan your special day. Bring as many friends, family, bridesmaids and guests as you want because admission is FREE!

PRE-REGISTER TO WIN!

Pre-register at http://bit.ly/SummitBridal for the chance to win a $100 Gift Card to The Twisted Olive for Dinner for Two and bottle of Gervasi Wine. What a romantic date!

CENTER COURT

Start in Center Court at the Bridal Registration where each couple will spin the Chocolates by Erin Prize Wheel, get a swag bag and Akron-Canton Weddings magazine. Next, play the Honeymoon Hunt and start visiting these fabulous exhibitors!

LOCAL BUSINESSES

Find the area’s best in bridal gowns, tuxedos, alterations, ceremony and reception venues, catering, florists, rentals, wedding planning, honeymoon travel, photographers, party favors, music/DJ services, salon & spas, wedding cakes and more!

FASHION SHOWS

Check out fashion shows each day at 2 p.m. in Center Court in front of Dillard’s North! Sponsored by American Commodore Tuxedo & Dresses, Flash and Sound Events, Quaker Station and Saroli’s Bridal Boutique, you’ll see the latest trends in bridal gowns, groom attire, bridesmaid and flower girl dresses and incredible performances by the American Commodore Tuxedo dancers.

REGISTER TO WIN

Play the Price is Right Game Show Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to win prizes from Dillard’s. Then play the Nearly Newlywed Game Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with your fiancé! Three couples will be randomly chosen to compete to win a free romantic night at Residence Inn Akron. Sign up on our Facebook page OR at the show.

FOR MORE INFO

Visit Facebook.com/SummitBridalShow, http://bit.ly/SummitBridal or call 330.556.9974.