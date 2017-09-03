Taste of Hudson

First & Main Shopping District 43 Village Way, Akron, Ohio

Taste of Hudson is a two-day culinary festival featuring over a dozen restaurants, live entertainment, an extensive beer & wine tasting, children's activities, exhibitors, artists and more! Held in the heart of First & Main, Taste of Hudson is a benefit for school health services at Akron Children's Hospital as well as various Hudson community charities. Join us for endless fun for the whole family!

First & Main Shopping District 43 Village Way, Akron, Ohio

3302568704

