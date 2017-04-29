Tesla

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Over the course of their 30-year career, the critically-acclaimed Tesla has sold more than 25 million albums and performed to sold out crowds across the world. As they prepare to cut their ninth full-length album, Tesla takes a big leap forward with a glance back at their 1986 platinum debut album, “Mechanical Resonance.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $35-$65. www.livenation.com.

