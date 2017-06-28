The Bill and Liz Hunt Ceramics Collection

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

Liz, a retired art teacher, and Bill, a retired editor from Ceramics Monthly magazine and former professor of ceramics from the Columbus College of Art and Design, decided to make the Canton Museum of Art a benefactor of their life-long American ceramics collection. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m. $6-$8. Gallery admission is free every Thursday. www.cantonart.org.

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
The Bill and Liz Hunt Ceramics Collection
