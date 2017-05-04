The Flick

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

 In a run-down movie theater, three underpaid employees mop floors and attend to one of the last 35 millimeter film projectors in the state. Their battles and heartbreaks become more gripping than the second-run movies on screen. “The Flick” is a hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.weathervaneplayhouse.com.

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron, Ohio

