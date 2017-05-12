The Scintas

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

With their tremendous capacity to entertain and surprise, the typical Scintas show is not typical at all, with their great music and hilarious comedy. The Scintas feature favorites by Dino and Jerry, Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and a slew of other people, singing songs you love. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $30-$48. For tickets, visit www.livenation.com.

