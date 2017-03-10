Threads of the Past: Art Exhibit

Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios presents “Threads of the Past”: an art exhibit created with an eye to history.

Dana Giel-Ray has created jewelry with Egyptian influences.

Shannon Casey's paintings are inspired by an old autograph book found at an antiques show.

Karen Koch’s mixed media pieces evoke memories and layers of time.

The building that houses Uncommon Art was built in 1833 by Owen Brown; its history and timeline will also be honored.

The show runs through April. The gallery is open Tues-Fri 10am-5pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm

This show is part of the Women's History Month Gallery Tour of 86 art studios and more than 100 female artists around Northeast Ohio. The tour is sponsored by the Gallery at Lakeland Community College.