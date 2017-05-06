Toilet Training Workshop

Toilet training a child with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can often be more complicated than training a typically developing child. Each of the three main components of autism – social impairments, communication deficits, and restricted interests/repetitive behaviors – can interfere with the process. This workshop will cover the methodologies of toilet training children on the autism spectrum.

Parents and Caregivers will learn the following strategies:

• Recognizing toileting readiness and prerequisite skills

• Preparing needed materials

• Conducting the various types of toilet training methods

• Collecting and interpreting data

• Reinforcement, and troubleshooting

The workshop will include a power point presentation, accompanied by various handouts and take home items. It will also include time for group discussion and networking with other participants.

SPEAKER - Jessica Campagna • Kids First

Jessica Campagna is the family liaison and behavior specialist at Kids First, and is the behavior specialist for the Summit County Educational Service Center. She received her bachelor’s in psychology from Baldwin-Wallace College, and her master’s in behavior analysis and therapy from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). Jessica has been working with children on the autism spectrum for 12 years in home, school, clinic, and community based settings. Additionally, Jessica provides behavioral consultation services for students with other special needs, and for those in the regular education setting. She also serves teachers, related service providers, and other school personnel, providing staff development training opportunities. Outside of work, Jessica is an avid runner. She volunteers with her church’s high school youth group, and coaches CYO cross country and track. She also loves college football, country music, and spending time with family and friends.

Workshop is FREE - Register by May 5 / $30 Childcare - Register by May 1

Register here: AutismAkron.org/toileting