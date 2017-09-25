Urban Vision 25th Anniversary Celebration

Urban Vision is celebrating 25 years of ministry in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron, Ohio. They have been seeking to build a vibrant, unified community transformed by Christ by coming alongside children and their families. This celebration will include appetizers and dessert and a host of activities featuring Urban Vision students. Pastor Knute Larson, former senior pastor of The Chapel in Akron, will speak.
Christ Community Chapel 750 West Streetsboro Street , Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
