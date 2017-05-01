Venner Clarinet Choir with Special Guest Soloist Franklin Cohen

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio

Enjoy a master class featuring clarinetist, Franklin Cohen, along with two outstanding high school clarinetists, playing Mozart Clarinet Concertos 1 and 2 and “Il Convegno.” The Venner Clarinet Choir will perform Mendelssohn’s “Scherzo” from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Granger’s “Molly on the Shore” and Gershwin’s “Walking the Dog.” Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron. 6 p.m. Free. For details, visit www.cicmusic.com.

