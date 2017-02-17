Verb Ballets: Continuing the Legacy of Heinz Poll

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Verb Ballets continues the legacy of Heinz Poll, founder of Ohio Ballet, at the Akron Civic Theatre. Verb Ballets will showcase new ballets inspired by Poll’s choreography with a company premiere by former principal with Ohio Ballet, Andrew Carroll and Verb Ballets' dancer, Michael Hinton. The program will include the revival of full company classics Schubert Waltzes and Bolero. Plus, there will be live accompaniment by former Ohio Ballet Music Director, David Fisher.

Single tickets are $32 Preferred, $27 Center, $22 Side Admission or $12 Students. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Akron Civic Box Office at 330-253-2488.

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

330-253-2488

